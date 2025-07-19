Alkaline Trio Share New Travis Barker-Produced Track “Oblivion”

Home News Samantha Mason July 19th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Punk rock group Alkaline Trio released their new song, “Oblivion”, on Friday, July 18. Produced by blink 182 legend Travis Barker, the track is also accompanied by a video directed by Mark Eaton. The band also plans to release the song on vinyl.

The track has the classic pop punk feel of what Alkaline Trio has been delivering since 1996. Impressive guitar and drums, paired with lyrics like “Give me a good book and some Novocaine / Everyone I know is now dead and gone / I’m all that’s left, oblivion” make the track the perfect punk anthem.

The music video goes perfectly with the vibe of the song. Chaotic clips strung together of old footage through history, viral videos and more. Watch it below:

Alkaline Trio has been a household name in the pop punk genre for almost three decades. The release delighted fans everywhere, with comments on the music video singing their praises: “Amazing how after all those years Alkaline Trio stay true to themselves without sounding boring,” writes one fan. More comments read “At every point in my life when I have hit a difficult period Trio have always released a song just in time to pick me back up. I’m always grateful for it. Will always be my favorite band of all time,” and “The streak of never making a bad song continues. Another banger, Alkaline Trio. Powerful video too,” among others.

The trio will be supporting blink 182 on their upcoming tour at select shows. On the recording process, Barker expressed praise for the band, “Recording with Alkaline Trio was such a treat. Bringing these songs to life from the demos Matt recorded was so exciting. Both Matt and Dan are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites. The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create. The process was so natural and easy, I could’ve kept going forever. Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan, and Atom recorded. Excited for what’s ahead for Alkaline Trio and for fans to hear these special songs we made.”

Tour dates and tickets can be found here.