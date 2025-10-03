Phantogram Shares Groovy New Single “Earthshaker”

Home News Steven Taylor October 3rd, 2025 - 4:13 PM

Los Angeles based alternative duo Phantogram has shared a new single, “Earthshaker.” Coming ahead of an upcoming tour from the duo, the track comes as the duo reflects on their most recent album release, last year’s Memory of A Day. The new single can be found on the duo’s YouTube channel.

The song features a groovy and hazy vibe, with vocalist Sarah Barthel’s vocals sounding just slightly distant enough to create a faintly dreamlike quality. The song begins with a nice blend of drumbeats and guitar, slowly building from this base with a variety of synths alongside Barthel’s vocals. The track reaches it’s climax just before the very end of it’s three-minute runtime, a unique breakdown kicking in just before the song abruptly comes to a close. The song features a blend of old-school feeling elements alongside the more modern, experimental feel that Phantogram tends to rely on. “While making Earthshaker,” the duo said abou the track in a release, “we had a lot of fun recreating late-60’s inspired drum breaks and vintage guitar textures, casing that raw, timeless feel. The result sits somewhere between old soul and Krautrock – familiar yet hypnotic. We are really proud of how it came together and we hope you love it too.”

The duo has also just wrapped their North American tour alongside Deftones. The duo is set to begin headlining their own upcoming tour for the month of October, starting with a show tonight on October 3rd. The full tour, which has its last show on October 20th, will feature appearances at Austin City Limits and at iii Points Festival.