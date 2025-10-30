Samael Shares New Single & Video “Black Matter Manifesto”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 8:15 PM

Formed in 1987, Samael are among the most influential forces in extreme metal, reshaping the genre with classics like Worship Him (1990) and Passage (1996). Blending black, industrial and symphonic metal into their own signature sound, the band continues to push boundaries with dark precision and apocalyptic grandeur, remaining as relevant as ever almost 40 years since their founding. “Black Matter Manifesto” is raw, commanding, and unmistakably Samael.

Showcasing their blend of black metal and industrial sounds, “Black Matter Manifesto” is an orgy of riffs and urgent, emphasizing the extreme metal icons’ unique position even in the most sinister of musical realms. “Opposites in life have long been a recurring theme in the band’s lyrics, which finally find resolution in the song ‘Black Matter Manifesto.’ The quest for harmony ends where darkness reigns,” said band member Vorph.

Eight long years after the release of their latest full-length album, Hegemony (2017), the Swiss eccentrics finally return in grand splendor. “Black Matter Manifesto”was mixed by Sky van Hoff (Lindemann, Sleep Token) and it is a journey through the different facets of Samael’s music, from explosive rhythms to ultra-heavy passages, and it aims to become a benchmark in dark extreme music.