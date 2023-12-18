Samael Announces New Live Album Passage – Live For February 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Switzerland’s legendary industrial black metal force Samael unleash their live album Passage – Live, which will out on February 16, 2024 via Napalm Records. Recorded during a sold out concert in Krakow on the last day of the European leg of the Passage 25 Anniversary Tour, the upcoming album offers a fresh take on the highly influential original album released back in 1996. Played live in its entirety, Passage – Live gets a makeover on the new live recording, with a raw and boisterous sound.

The songs of Passage – Live remain the same but captured in the urgency of a live environment, Samael appear rawer and heavier than they were originally and the maturation of a quarter-century makes them more immediate. The upcoming album is the first official recording with the band’s current line up. Drop and Ales both were fans of the album before joining the band, they add new vigor and energy to the music.

Passage – Live is a testament to an album that left its mark on a generation of metal fans, as the band moved towards a more industrial sound, distancing themselves from their roots in black metal, and simultaneously breaking the band into a wider international audience. Passage has stood the test of time, remaining as fresh today as it was nearly three decades ago, and with Passage – Live, Samael adds new depth to one of the most important albums in the band’s history.

Passage – Live Track List

1. Passage

2. Rain

3. Shining Kingdom

4. Angel’s Decay

5. My Saviour

6. Jupiterian Vibe

7. The Ones Who Came Before

8. Liquid Soul Dimension

9. Moonskin

10. Born Under Saturn

11. Chosen Race

12. A Man in Your Head