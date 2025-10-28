Children Of Bodom Announce Forthcoming Show In Tribute To Late Alexi Laiho

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

According to Loudwire.com, the surviving members of Children of Bodom will reunite for a one-off show in February to pay tribute to their late bandleader Alexi Laiho. The event, A Celebration of Music, will take place on February 26, at the Tavastia Club in Helsinki, Finland, near Children of Bodom‘s hometown of Espoo. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 29, through Tiketti.

The lineup will feature classic-era Bodom members Janne Wirman (keyboards), Henkka T. Blacksmith (bass), Jaska Raatikainen (drums) and Alexander Kuoppala (guitar), plus longtime friend of the band Samy Elbanna, who plays guitar and sings in the Finnish metal band Lost Society and was in The Local Band alongside Laiho.

“We want to celebrate the life’s work of our band and at the same time the musical legacy of our friend and bandmate Alexi,” Children of Bodom said. “The gig will be played at the Tavastia club, which is important to Children of Bodom, and at the same time, we will fulfill the longstanding wish of our fans.” The band played their final concert on December 15, 2019, in Helsinki. They released their final album, Hexed, earlier that year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat