Children Of Bodom Members Reflect On Alexi Laiho: “He Became Someone We Didn’t Recognize Anymore”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 16th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Children Of Bodom members Henkka Seppälä (bass) and Janne Wirman (keyboards) reflect on frontman Alexi Laiho. They both hosted a listening party in honor of their new album titled A Chapter Called A Children Of Bodom (Final Show In Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) on Thursday, December 14.

During a Q&A of this event, they both shared about their last moments of Alexi Laiho who passed away due to a deteriorating condition of his liver and the connective tissue in his pancreas, which were both caused by excessive alcohol consumption. Janne shares, “That’s why I said that at the time I said that I will never play again with Alexi, ’cause I knew that he will not get sober, he will not get help for his problems. And then it would’ve been a totally different opinion. If somehow any of us would’ve felt that, ‘Okay, Alexi is gonna get help. He’s gonna get better,’ all of us would’ve been, like, ‘Okay, fine. Let’s give him a couple of years and then let’s get back together.’ But that was not foreseeable at the time.”

Henkka adds on, “The problems were pretty bad — I mean, within the band, all the relations. And I don’t think anybody could see a future anymore. So [putting the band to rest] was the only option at the time. I’m sure that Steve, our manager, had some hopes of a reunion show within some years, of course, because he’s a businessman [laughs], but it didn’t even cross my mind at that time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat