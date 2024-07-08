Duran Duran Announce Fall 2024 East Coast Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2024 - 12:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Duran Duran are summoning all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up and celebrate All Hallows’s Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, October 31. Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, The Danse Macabre Halloween Party was originally conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022 and is now immortalized across 13 songs on their 16 studio album, Danse Macabre.

Threading together new music, themed covers and darkly reimagined versions of the band’s classic tracks, the album has been described as “a treat for the senses” by American Songwriter, “delightfully devilish” by Billboard, with Rolling Stone proclaiming, “Duran Duran are feeling the spooky energy.” Duran Duran has also announced a North American east coast run, which is set to take place this fall. The upcoming tour will be bringing the legendary and award winning band to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

Artist VIP pre sale begins Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, July 11 10 p.m. local time. Local pre sale starts Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. while the Public on sale begins Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time. With every ticket purchase, fans will receive a digital copy of Duran Duran’s 16 studio album, Danse Macabre, repackaged with unreleased extras. For more information and tickets please visit: duranduran.com.

Duran Duran Tour Dates

10/23 – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

10/25 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

10/26 – Borgata Event Center – Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

10/31 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY **HALLOWEEEN DANSE MACABRE PARTY**

11/2 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

