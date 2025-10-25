Saetia Share Statement Regarding Removing Music From Spotify

Home News Leila Franco October 25th, 2025 - 3:16 PM

The screamo band known as Saetia has announced that they are removing their music from Spotify, stating ethical concerns over the platform’s recent ad content. According to Stereogum, the move follows growing backlash against Spotify after reports surfaced that the streaming service has been running recruitment ads for ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), as well as earlier controversy over CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in military AI technology. In a statement shared via social media, Saetia explained that the decision was made after much deliberation, “Ultimately, we decided that Spotify in particular does not at all align with the band’s values or ethos.”

The band acknowledged the challenges of leaving such a dominant streaming platform in a time when physical music sales make up a small fraction of listening habits. “In the U.S., only 10% of music listeners actually buy physical media,” the group continued. “This reality means small DIY bands like ourselves have difficult decisions and considerations when faced with a landscape that is engineered to prioritize access over ethics.”