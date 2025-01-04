Saetia Shares First New Single In 26 Years “Tendrils”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 4th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

According to Stereo Gum, after a long 26-year hiatus, the influential screamo band Saetia has returned with their first new single, “Tendrils.” The track marks a bold return for the band, showcasing a sound that blends their signature raw emotion with a more mature, evolved style. “Tendrils” is a powerful mix of intricate guitar work, intense drumming, and the intense, cathartic vocals that defined the band in their prime.

The song feels like a natural progression from Saetia’s early material, but with a deeper sense of reflection and complexity. It captures the same urgency and emotional intensity that made their 1990s releases so memorable, but with a different approach. The lyrics touch on themes of growth, change and the passing of time, which makes sense given the band’s long absence. The track’s title, “Tendrils,” reflects the idea of something reaching out, either for connection or to grasp hold of the past, a metaphor for Saetia’s return to the music scene.

While the song is a fresh chapter, it still feels very much rooted in the band’s history. “Tendrils” shows Saetia’s ability to channel pain and beauty into their music, and fans are excited to hear what comes next from the band after such a lengthy break.

In 2022 Sarria played a show in a Brooklyn, marking their first performance in 23 years. In the same year they announced that they would be moving forward without Jamie Behar after alleged abuse claims.