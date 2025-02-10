Saetia Releases Their 2nd Song in 26 Years “Three Faces Past”

Home News Lauren Rettig February 10th, 2025 - 6:29 PM

Screamo pioneers Saetia played their first live show in more than two decades back in 2022; last month, the band made their surprise return with “Tendrils,” their first song in 26 years (and it doesn’t hurt that the song is spectacular). “Tendrils” is one of three new songs that will appear on the band’s upcoming EP of the same name (vinyl pre-orders are available now). Brooklyn Vegan reports that on February 6, the band released their second single off of the EP, titled “Three Faces Past.” Listen below:

The music kicks in immediately, and vocalist Billy Werner wastes no time in delivering a powerhouse performance. Steve Roche – who initially began on guitar and bass when performing with Saetia – is now on drums, and he is unstoppable, with deliberate and calculated notes striking alongside Werner’s screams. Guitarist Adam Marino and Tom Schlatter and bassist Colin Bartoldus provide additional vocals in the new lineup, but it’s their instrumentals that make “Three Faces Past” an incredible track. Around the 90-second mark, the music drops out and Werner sings one line quietly before jumping back into his signature screamo sound, creating an odd sense of juxtaposition that ties the whole thing together. With two tracks out already and a future unwritten, fans are ecstatic to see where Saetia is going next.

The band released a statement along with the new track, saying, “Unthinkable trauma reverberates through generations of an immediate family. It transforms, transfigures and transcends the way we interact with the world, the way we recognize who we are and who we can be. It may be evergreen but it doesn’t need to poison everything. We have opportunities to recognize, realize and reorder ourselves to meet the most important moments. To those struggling, we see you and we know you.

Thanks to everyone who’s already checked out the song and for all of the kind messages. We really appreciate it. Billy, Adam, Colin, Steve & Tom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@saetianyc)

The Tendrils EP comes out on April 25 and Saetia are playing release shows at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom on April 27 with On the Might of Princes, Medicinal and Twowayradio, as well as LA’s Lodge Room on May 3 with a “very special guest” to be announced and Quiet Fear. Fans can pre-order the EP on Brooklyn Vegan’s shop now.