Speed Unveil Intense New Video For “All My Angels”

Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 4:04 PM

Australian hardcore band Speed have had a whirlwind year, from performing across the globe to playing Coachella to just wrapping up a US tour supporting Turnstile. Having gained prominence with 2024 full-length ONLY ONE MODE, today Speed has unleash the three song ALL MY ANGELS EP through Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records.

Alongside the EP comes an intense performance-style video for title track “ALL MY ANGELS,” which was jointly directed by Jack Rudder, Thomas Elliott and Speed. What is really neat about thee video is how it features friends and family across the Australian hardcore community and the globe, including Flatspot Records label mates Whispers.

While talking about the ditty, vocalist Jem Siow revealed that the title track “wrestles through the immense hurt and confusion that comes with the loss of those deeply loved, especially in the instance of suicide… in striving towards their image and paying forward the lessons they bestowed to us, we can inch closer to not letting their deaths lie in vain.”

On October 25, the band will celebrate the EP release with a show at roller rink Xanadu in Brooklyn, NY alongside End It and MSPAINT. From there, Speed will fly to Europe for an eleven date tour supporting Malevolence with Dying Wish and Psycho-Frame.