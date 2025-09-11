Speed Drops New Single “Peace” And Announces New EP All My Angels For October 2025 Release

Home News Ajala Fields September 11th, 2025 - 9:55 PM

Australian hardcore band Speed have become a global powerhouse, dominating stages around the world and gaining critical acclaim for their 2024 album ONLY ONE MODE. Speed have announced All My Angels, a new three-track EP which is set for release on October 23rd and available for preorder now through Flatspot Records (worldwide) and Last Ride Records (AUS/NZ). The EP was produced, recorded and mixed by Elliott Gallart at The Chameleon Studios and sees the band reflecting on the passing of three close friends in recent years. Those events brought intense heartbreak to their community, but over time, they’ve magnified what Speed have always held as their central ethos: To love unconditionally, without fear or regret. The three songs reflect on grief while honoring the memories of those lost and mark the band’s heaviest hitting material to date.

Single “Peace,” out now, wastes zero time bursting into head-on vocals and bouncy riffs. Watch the Thomas Elliott directed video featuring a powerful performance from the band below.



On the lyrics, vocalist Jem Siow shares, “Three of our close friends passed away in 18 months – but, amidst this devastation I was overcome with a deep sense of clarity and peace. Because, despite the abyss of questions of why and how, my clearest sense of calm lay in the certainty that the time we shared and invested in one another was underpinned by unfiltered honesty and unconditional love. Their lives were short, but I know our experiences together were lived with deep, meaningful intention, which has in turn empowered us with more meaning and purpose while we are still here. This sense of calm and focus exists like a sharpened, refined weapon at my disposal – poised to attack life and its many hurdles with precision and intention. And it has only been refined through the process of loss.”

All My Angels EP Track List: