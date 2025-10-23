Guns N Roses Makes Statement In Regards to Axl Rose’s Meltdown On Stage in Buenos Aires

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 23rd, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Guns N’ Roses has issued a detailed statement following the well-publicised on-stage outburst by frontman Axl Rose during their concert in Buenos Aires. The statement explains that during the opening song of the performance, Rose’s in-ear monitor pack malfunctioned and only transmitted percussion instead of his full mix. The band notes that the issue was corrected by the third song and affirms their confidence in the rest of the performance.

According to the report by NME, the full statement from Guns N’ Roses reads:

“During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter’s playing, who is top notch and a great drummer.”

In making this statement, Guns N’ Roses not only addressed the incident but also sought to clear up any speculation that the reaction was directed at the band’s new drummer, Isaac Carpenter. By attributing the incident to a technical fault and reaffirming Carpenter’s skill, the band appears committed to moving past the moment and maintaining focus on their tour and live performances.