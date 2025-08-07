Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Will Score The TV Adaptation of The Death of Bunny Munro

Home News Trent Tournour August 7th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Multi instrumentalist, songwriter and published author, Nick Cave finds himself teaming up once again with his longtime collaborative partner Warren Ellis. This time, they find themselves scoring the upcoming mini-series adaptation of The Death of Bunny Munro, a novel written by none other than Nick Cave himself.

According to Pitchfork, the series will star actor Matt Smith, best known for being the 11th person to take on the mantle of Doctor Who, in the leading role. The series will be following in the tradition of great British television as it will air on SkyTV and have an initial premier at the London Literature Festival on October 30th.

The plot is assumed to follow closely to the book; a black comedy about a sex addicted father and his young son going on a road trip following his wife’s death by suicide. In addition to a leading role by Matt Smith, the cast and crew includes other notable figures such as writer Pete Jackson and director Isabella Eklof.

Given his involvement in the score and his willingness to do a Q&A during the premier event it can be assumed that Nick Cave has also been instrumental in the process of bringing his brainchild to screen. With a roster full of A-listers working on this project, a plot which is more than compelling and an impeccable score from the IP’s original author The Death of Bunny Munro is shaping up to be a television event for the ages.