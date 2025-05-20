Ezra Furman Shares New Song “Sudden Storm”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 20th, 2025 - 2:17 PM

American musician Ezra Furman has officially unveiled a new single titled “Sudden Storm,” which is featured on her latest album Goodbye Small Head, released on May 16, 2025. The track delves into the themes of mental turmoil and the feeling of losing control, aligning perfectly with the album’s narrative and focal point, according to Charm School Media.

“Sudden Storm” marks the departure of Durman’s previous work, with the song and album embracing the 1960s psychedelic feel. Several Critics have noted its “drowsy, sun-soaked” quality. The arrangement of strings and rush of words reflect the song’s overall feel of electrical discharges and chemical imbalances.

Goodbye Small Head marks Furman’s seventh studio album, produced by Brian Deck, who has also collaborated with the artist on some of her earlier projects. The album itself explores several facets, such as psychedelic rock, blues, bossa nova, and more

Furman has described her creative process behind “Sudden Storm” as personal while also being influenced by a state of hypomania. She says the song emerged after a conversation with a friend about the spiritual element of seizures, in which she reimagined them as metaphors and chaos. While it may seem odd to hear out loud, the elements of the story are identifiable easily within the song, especially with those inner chaotic feelings.

Listeners can hear “Sudden Storm” on all major streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. The track is also available for listening on YouTube with official audio.





