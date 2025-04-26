Ezra Furman Releases “Power of the Moon” With Music Video

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 26th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Renowned multi-disciplinary artist Ezra Furman has released her new single, “Power of the Moon” with an official music video that offers an inside look at the studio. The track features psychedelic guitar licks reminiscent of the 60s, and a bouncing percussion accompanied by Ezra’s lyrical poetry. The single is also accompanied by two other singles recently released, “Jump Out” and “Grand Mal”. The single was released this Thursday in preparation for the release of Furman’s latest album, Goodbye Small Head on May 16, 2025. The album can be pre-ordered here.

The music video for “Power of the Moon” gives an authentic look into the singer’s workspace and provides a rustic feel for the otherwise psychedelic track. When discussing the song, Furman shared that it “took over five years writing this song. I’m not saying that makes it good, but it does mean that it means a lot to me.” According to Furman, the song expresses her interest with the human mind and its inability to fully process God. She elaborated, “I believe in God and I can’t explain why to anyone; I don’t even understand it myself…My God makes no sense. That’s one thing I love about her. That’s how I know she’s much bigger than anything we could have invented.”

Despite this realization, Furman continues to write existentialist lyrics, stating, “This spirituality of mine has, annoyingly, not alleviated the existentialist nausea I’ve always felt. I’m overwhelmed by this God-haunted world.” In addition to this theme, Furman pays homage to the 1999 Sleater-Kinney single “Get Up” with the album’s title, Goodbye Small Head. Fans can excitedly await the album’s release along with Furman’s upcoming North American Tour beginning in early July. Tickets can be purchased here.