Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Announce Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah has announced a new set of North American tour dates for early 2026, marking a fresh chapter following the band’s hugely successful 20th anniversary full-band world tour. The new run, titled Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Piano & Voice, will see frontman Alec Ounsworth reinterpreting the band’s catalog in an intimate, stripped-down format. “Essentially, this is an opportunity for me to put forward my songs for Clap Your Hands in their starkest form,” Ounsworth explains. “Be ready for some raw emotion — precisely what I, for one, need at the moment. Please join me for these special, small shows.”

Kicking off January 15th in Boston, MA, the tour will bring Ounsworth to select small venues across the U.S. and Canada through mid-February. After a sold-out European leg earlier this year, this North American stretch promises a similarly close, emotional experience for fans. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now and a limited black and white splatter vinyl edition of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s Bootleg Series Vol. 1 – Piano & Voice Live at Servant Jazz Quarters, recorded in London, will be available both online and at shows while supplies last.

The Piano & Voice tour is the perfect ending to a milestone year for Ounsworth, who has spent 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the band’s groundbreaking debut that helped define indie rock’s early-2000s landscape. The anniversary world tour will continue later this month with headline dates in Japan, Australia and New Zealand before returning stateside for these intimate winter performances.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Piano & Voice Tour Dates

01/15 – Museum of Fine Arts – Boston, MA

01/16 – Stone Church – Brattleboro, VT

01/17 – Assembly – Kingston, NY

01/18 – Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY

01/24 – Philadelphia Ethical Society – Philadelphia, PA

02/09 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

02/11 – Woodlawn Hall – Seattle, WA

02/12 – Old Church – Portland, OR

02/14 – Old Town School of Folk – Chicago, IL