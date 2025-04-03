Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 4:02 PM

Today, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced a wide-ranging world tour that is underway now with the band performing their classic albums, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Flashy Python’s Skin and Bones, in its entirety. Ticket availability is increasingly limited, with several shows already sold out or upgraded to larger venues due to immense popular demand.

Support comes from special guests Babehoven on March 31-April 16, Knifeplay on May 2-10 and La Zorra Zapata on May 3). As a special incentive for concertgoers, all limited deluxe vinyl reissues will be available exclusively at the merch desk in advance of the band’s official May 30, release. For tickets and more information, click here.

In June, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will travel south of the border for shows in Latin and South America before crossing the Atlantic in September for a series of European dates in Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Tour Dates

4/4 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulip’s *

4/5 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn *

4/7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

4/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater *

4/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent *

4/11 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater (SOLD OUT) *

4/12 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile *

4/13 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret (SOLD OUT) *

4/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge *

4/16 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater *

5/2 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall ^

5/3 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^ #

5/4 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme ^

5/6 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall (UPGRADED VENUE) ^

5/7 – Albany, NY – Swyer Theatre at The Egg ^

5/8 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom ^

5/9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

5/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

* w/ Special Guests Babehoven

^ w/ Special Guests Knifeplay

# w/ Special Guest La Zorra Zapata