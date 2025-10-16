The Last Dinner Party Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 12:46 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, The Last Dinner Party will be releasing their anticipated second album, From the Pyre on October 17 and the band has announced a North American tour in support of the upcoming album. The 31-show run begins on March 27, in Austin and wraps up on June 13, in Atlanta, with Florence Road opening the first leg of shows and Automatic opening the second leg of shows.

The New York City show is at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, April 25, with Florence Road. Tickets to all dates will be on sale Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, October 22, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

The Lat Dinner Party Tour Dates

3/27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

3/28 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory*

3/30 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

4/1 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*

4/3 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater*

4/4 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed*

4/6 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora*

4/7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

4/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

4/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall*

4/17 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

4/18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner*

4/20 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Portland*

4/21 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS*

4/23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall*

4/25 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom*

5/19 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum^

5/20 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall^

5/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo^

5/26 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24^

5/27 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater^

5/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum^

5/31 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound^

6/2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom^

6/4 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^

6/5 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre^

6/7 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre^

6/9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!^

6/10 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle^

6/12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte^

6/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern^

*w/ Florence Road

^w/ Automatic