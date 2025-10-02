The Last Dinner Party Share Vivid New Single “Second Best”

Home News Anthony Salvato October 2nd, 2025 - 1:01 AM

The 2025 Brit Award winners for best new artist, The Last Dinner Party released a new single titled “Second Best” in preparation of their new album From the Pyre. From the Pyre is set to release to streaming on October 17, and will be just the third studio album from The Last Dinner Plate.

“Second Best” blends almost a pop punk style along with smooth vocals and crisp harmonies over clean rhythmic drumming that drives the song forward. After releasing an acoustic album of their first album “Prelude to Ecstasy”, the band will pivot back to a more electric sound as they release their second project.

The Last Dinner Party released an official lyric video with the release of “Second Best” to streaming. The lyric video has an identical back drop to the lyric video for “Scythe”, another single off of From the Pyre. The backdrop is a landscape of rolling green fields and in the middle of the frame sits a wooden canopy with a pink cloth draped over it. In “Scythe” two women are hugging in front of the canopy which is in stark contrast to “Second Best” which features a woman in a white dress wielding a sword. Each video is a single scene with a variety of symmetry landscape shots and close ups that flow seamlessly together.

There hasn’t been any word yet on official music videos for any of the songs yet, but it does appear that when the full album releases in just two weeks, each song will get a similar lyric video to this in theme with the album.