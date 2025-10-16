The Hives Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

Today, The Hives have announced their 2026 North American tour dates across the east coast, midwest and Canada, with dates at Brooklyn Paramount in New York and The Salt Shed in Chicago, supported by The Chats. The tour announcement arrives on the back of their recent U.S. west coast tour in September and their forthcoming dates supporting My Chemical Romance in Latin America as well as a hometown show at Avicii arena in Stockholm, SE. For tickets and more information click here.

The Hives are Howlin’ Pelle, Chris Dangerous, The Johan And Only, Nicholaus Arson and Vigilante Carlstroem. In the twenty-seven years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. BBC dubbed the band “a force of nature,” Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and “Hate To Say I Told You So” earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s. They have sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications.

The Hives Tour Dates

3/13 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

3/14 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel ^

3/16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore ^

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

3/19 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

3/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues ^

3/22 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

3/24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ^

3/26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors) ^

*w/ My Chemical Romance

^supported by The Chats

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria