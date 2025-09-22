My Chemical Romance Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 11:53 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Legendary emo rock band My Chemical Romance have already spent some of the year celebrating the upcoming 20 year anniversary of legendary 2006 album The Black Parade. Off the heels of their Long Live: The Black Parade this year, the group has announced The Black Parade 2026, adding further tour dates across North America and Europe next year. Added on top of the already announced dates, this means a very packed year for the group, beginning the year with tours across South America and Southeast Asia in winter and early spring.

The new dates begin in June with shows in Europe until August when the band comes home to the United States for a tour across the country lasting until October 24th, the day after the original release of The Black Parade. This North American leg of the tour also features a wide variety of guest performers, including Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta. Tickets for these and the rest of the newly added dates will be available on the band’s website starting September 26th at 12pm local time.

The Black Parade 2026 North American Dates

08/09/26 – New York, NY – Citi Field – with Franz Ferdinand

08/13/26 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium – with Pierce The Veil

08/18/26 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park – with Modest Mouse

08/21/26 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park – with Iggy Pop

08/24/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field – with Sleater-Kinney

08/27/26 – Denver, CO – Coors Field – with The Breeders

08/30/26 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park – with Babymetal

09/06/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field – with Jimmy Eat World

09/12/26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome – with The Mars Volta

10/21/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/23/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl