ICE Video Removed Via DMCA Takedown Over Using “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure

Khalliah Gardner October 11th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

Recently, a video from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) faced legal issues and got taken down. The video was meant to promote a new government program and included the 1992 song “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure without getting permission first. This mistake broke copyright law, leading the song’s owners to take legal action, which forced ICE to remove the video from online platforms. Copyright laws are strict about protecting artists’ work so they can be properly credited and paid for their creations.

The ICE digital content team made a big mistake by not getting permission to use a song by The Cure in their project. The band is well-known for its unique music and strong stance on controlling how their work is used. When they found out about the unauthorized usage, they quickly took action by filing a complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). The event described on Consequence.net shows the common problems organizations have with digital content and copyright laws. Taking down the video highlights how important it is to follow licensing rules, reminding everyone about possible legal issues and damage to reputation if they don’t obey these guidelines.

In today’s digital world, where media plays a key role in reaching people and sharing information, this situation shows why it’s important to be careful when creating content. ICE hasn’t said anything yet about removing the content or how they plan to avoid similar mistakes next time. This incident is also a warning for other groups dealing with copyright issues and working with online media.

