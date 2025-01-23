Mitski Teams Up With Tamino For Collaborative New Single “Sanctuary”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 12:43 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Belgian-born artist Tamino has released a new song from his forthcoming album, Every Dawn’s a Mountain. and today, the artist has shared a duet with Mitski called “Sanctuary,” which is about hope and heartache. According to rollingstone.com, the song has lyrics that bring pure human emotions: “I remain in the burrows/Of the western prairie/I awake in the sorrows/Of the new age glory/It baits me,” Tamino sings, with Mitski popping in soon after to add: “I reside in the ruins/Of the sanctuary/Where a man praised a woman/And she loved him holy/It shakes me.”

“It’s also a pinch me moment every time I hear Mitski’s voice soaring over ‘Sanctuary,’ especially when I think back to my time in Amsterdam where it soared over many days,” Tamino shared in a statement. The singer previously joined Mitski on her 2024 North American tour by having previously reaching out to him on social media to present the idea of collaborating. It took a while to find the right song but “Sanctuary” sees Tamino breaking away from his usual songwriting process.

“I usually write in solitude and only let other people in much later in the process when the songs already have a form,” Tamino said. “Collaborating with Alessandro Buccellati has been a revelation in the sense that for the first time I feel like songwriting as a duo results in songs that I feel are worth releasing.”

Photo CRedit: Nicole Ditt