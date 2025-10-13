Two Men Charged In Connection With Murder Of Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins In Prison

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 12:23 PM

According to NME.com, two men have been charged with the alleged murder of Ian Watkins, who was the convicted child sex offender and former frontman of the band Lostprophets. As confirmed by West Yorkshire Police, the singer was allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate at Wakefield Prison on October 11 and died from his injuries. Watkins was 48 years old.

In a new statement, West Yorkshire Police said two men, Rashid Gedel, 25 and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, had both been charged with the alleged murder and will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on October 13. Both men were produced separately at court and appeared before Judge Dunne.

Speaking to Dodsworth, who appeared first, the judge told told him that “the charge against you means this case has to be sent to the crown court as soon as possible,” (as per The Guardian). Both men have now been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in Leeds crown court on October 14.

Over the weekend, West Yorkshire Police issued a statement about Watkins’ death, by writing: “At 9.39am this morning (Saturday), police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner,” a police statement said. “Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”