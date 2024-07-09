Former Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Allegedly Stabbed Due To Drug Debt

Home News Alana Overton July 9th, 2024 - 4:58 PM

It was reported that former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins was allegedly stabbed in prison, with sources claiming that the alleged attack was motivated by an alleged drug debt. Watkins, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for several alleged criminal offenses, was allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates.

The incident has once again thrust Watkins into the spotlight, raising concerns about prison violence and the alleged drug trade within correctional facilities. As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack, fans and the music community are left grappling with the troubling news.

Loudwire has reported that the source who reported this alleged incident stated “He had paid a Liverpool gang member £1,000 to use the phone, and when he got caught with it, he had to pay £5,000 [..] He buys his protection, and his recent stabbing was due to a drugs debt. He is considered vile amongst other offenders (because of his involvement in sexual offenses against babies). He pays for protection.” As the investigation further unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and dangers within the prison system, while also casting a shadow over the legacy of a once-celebrated musician.