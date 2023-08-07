Police Issue Update About Lostprophets’ Ian Watkins Injuries Following In-Prison Stabbing

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 11:50 AM

According to nme.com, Police have shared an update on Lostprophets’s frontman Ian Watkins’s alleged injuries after he was allegedly stabbed in prison. The former singer is allegedly serving a 29 year sentence, with additional six years on license.

On August 6 The Mirror reported that Watkins was allegedly attacked and allegedly taken hostage by three other inmates on August 5. When the alleged hostage situation was over, the artist was found by officers who took Watkins to the hospital.

A Prison Service spokesperson told The Mirror: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

And now, West Yorkshire Police have given an update on Watkins’s alleged health condition in the following statement.

“West Yorkshire Police were notified by staff at HMP Wakefield of an assault on a prisoner on the afternoon of Saturday, 5 August. He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Watkins was allegedly sent to prison on December 2013 after allegedly pleading guilty to 13 alleged sex offenses at Cardiff Crown Court, which allegedly includes alleged attempted rpe of a baby, alleged conspiring to rape a child, alleged three counts of sxual assault involving children, alleged taking, making or possessing alleged indecent images of children and one alleged possession of an extreme alleged pornographic image involving an alleged sex act on an animal.

Back in 2017, Watkins was allegedly grooming a mother from his prison cell. The 21 year old’s alleged child was allegedly taken into care when social services were allegedly alerted of her contact with the singer.

‘We’re sickened,” said a spokesman from the NSPCC. “It’s utterly bewildering that he could carry on grooming. It shows contempt for children he abused, and raises serious questions about supervision.”

At the time, it was reported that prison officials in Wakefield allegedly found “nothing untoward” in the letters and emails. A spokesman from Lincolnshire police added: “We will always take action to safeguard vulnerable adults and children.”