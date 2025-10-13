FKA Twigs Opens Up About Cancelation Of North American Tour Due To Visa Issues: “I Was Kept In The Dark About How Bad It All Was”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 2:46 PM

According to NME.com, back in the spring, FKA Twigs went on social media to tell her fans that a handful of her upcoming shows in the United States and Canada were being scrapped due to visa issues and later revealed that the “ongoing” visa problems meant that the remainder of North American dates, including festival sets at Coachella and Axe Ceremonia, would be cancelled.

While reflecting on the situation, the British singer and songwriter recently told The Hollywood Reporter that scrapping the tour was financially “catastrophic” for her business and marked “one of the most painful times” in her career. “Just the emotional and physical and financial ramifications that fell on FKA Twigs the business was catastrophic. All I wanted to do was perform in front of my fans, go to Mexico and do Coachella and tour America. The creative on that show was brilliant. We worked so hard on it, and it all slipped through my fingers like sand.” said the artist.

Twigs went on to explain that the mistakes were not within her control and said she was “kept in the dark” about how bad the situation was because it wasn’t her remit. “The flights and the visas and the stage advancing, none of it was done. And I don’t know how to do that because it’s not my job. But you know what? I’ve learned a lot,” the singer added. “Now I know about buses and freighting; how many days it takes to get from New York to Mexico in a truck; how to get through customs.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat