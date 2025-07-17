FKA Twigs Returns With Energetic New Single “Perfectly”

Home News Katie Poon July 17th, 2025 - 12:54 AM

FKA twigs released her brand-new single, “Perfectly”, on Wednesday, less than six months after the release of her newest album, EUSEXUA. EUSEXUA was the English singer, songwriter and producer’s first album since 2019 and her first full-length project since her 2022 mixtape Caprisongs, according to Stereogum.

FKA twigs’ “Perfectly” is a high-tempo, upbeat track featuring soft vocals that creates a clubby sound. The single was produced by FKA twigs, Koreless and Xquisite Korpse. The three were also attributed as writers alongside Amy Wadge and Ethan P. Flynn.

“Perfectly” was accompanied by a music video released on the same day, directed by Jordan Hemingway. The music video pictured twigs and an array of dancers dressed in various outfits dancing to the energetic beat. The music video was shot with an all-white background, making the dancers stand out in contrast. According to a press release, the video celebrates the community built around EUSEXUA and themes of physicality, vulnerability, and freedom.

FKA twigs suggested in an Instagram post on July 14 that the single “Perfectly” and her album EUSEXUA are connected like organs of the body.

“And so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the esophagus… I wonder what lays in the belly of the beast,” twigs wrote.

In a recent Instagram post that previewed the music video, twigs shared that the single was for those who are “icons” with a thank you to those who worked to make the video possible.

“This one’s for the times u were messy boots down, chaos with a heart, heard metal silver stiletto decking it on the concrete, bloody nose and all but u know what you did it PERFECTLY you absolute icon.” twigs wrote. “Ps. a huge thank you to everyone who gave a piece of their magic on that white background, my community I love you so much and I am forever yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs)

The multi-talent artist had recently performed at the LadyLand Festival for Pride Weekend 2025, where “Perfectly” was previewed for fans, and is expected to be featured on the duo Venera’s upcoming album, despite recent show cancellations due to ongoing visa issues.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat