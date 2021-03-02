mxdwn PREMIERE: John Dwyer, Ted Byrnes, Greg Coates, Tom Dolas and Brad Caulkins Share Clamorous New Songs “No Flutter/Goose”

Home News Matt Matasci March 2nd, 2021 - 6:00 AM

John Dwyer of Osees always seems like he’s releasing new music, from the dozen albums his San Francisco rock band has released over the last few years to this year’s experimental Witch Egg album, the well is still very much full. His most recent project is another experimental release along with musicians Ted Byrnes, Greg Coates, Tom Dolas and Brad Caulkins, titled Endless Garbage. It’s out on March 19 through Dwyer’s own Castle Face label and today we’re premiering some new music from the record, “No Flutter/Goose.”

“Take a breath and repeat until you depart the small things we take for granted that sit with you in the end,” said Dwyer about the song.

Dwyer worked with Dolas, Coates and Caulkins on the Witch Egg, with Byrnes being the new addition to the fold. The songs first took shape after Dwyer left Byrnes, a Los Angeles-based percussionist, a note after hearing him playing in his garage. Byrnes responded to the gesture by sending Dwyer spontaneously recorded drum tracks. Dwyer responded to that by having his friends from the Witch Egg album come through and take a pass at incorporating their own talents over the music. Dwyer performs everything from guitars and saxaphone to synthesizers and flutes, Coates, who is an upright bass player, added the next layer, Osees member Dolas provided keyboards, and finally Caulkins added horns. As a press release states – none of these people had met or even knew each other. The result is, as Dwyer succinctly puts it, is a “A cacophonous and glorious sketch of ourselves.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer