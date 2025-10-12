Bratmobile Announces New Reissue Of The Real Janelle & The Peel Session For November 2025 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz October 12th, 2025 - 3:22 AM

Feminist punk pioneers Bratmobile are releasing a special limited edition of The Real Janelle & The Peel Session for Record Store Day Black Friday. It will be available in select record stores across the US on November 28 through Kill Rock Stars. This reissue combines two of Bratmobile’s key releases, highlighting the band’s energy and fearless spirit.

Side A features The Real Janelle, first released in 1994 as a 12 inch EP and CD. While Kill Rock Stars put it out digitally in 2023, this is the first time it is back in physical form. Side B, The Peel Session, captures the band in the studio with rarely heard versions of songs and a cover that has never been released before. Recorded for John Peel at the BBC in July 1993, these tracks have been out of print since the original CD came out in 1994, surviving only on worn out CDs and bootlegs until now.

Drummer Molly Meuman says, “Hearing our songs come to life in a proper studio for the first time was eye opening. Recording a Peel Session at Maida Vale just weeks later felt impossible. Bringing these sessions together now is really special.” Guitarist Erin Smith adds, “Releasing this on vinyl for the first time and keeping the original Peel Session artwork is exciting. The BBC studio really shows off our stripped down punk power.”

Frontwoman Allison Wolfe points out that both recordings were made within a month of each other, capturing a moment of Bratmobile life in the summer of 1993. Years later, their political and fun punk continues to inspire fans and artists. This reissue gives old fans and new listeners a chance to hear Bratmobile’s energy and impact in one complete package.

Side A – The Real Janelle

01 The Real Janelle

02 Brat Girl

03 Yeah, Huh?

04 Die

05 And I Live In A Town Where The Boys Amputate Their Hearts

06 Where Eagles Dare

Side B – The Peel Session

01 There’s No Other Way / No You Don’t

02 Bitch Theme

03 Make Me Miss America