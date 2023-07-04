Bratmobile Reunites For First Show In 20 Years For Secret Show at Zebulon

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

According to consequence.net, punk band Bratmobile have reunited for their first live shows in over 20 years. On June 28 the played a secret show at Zebulon in Los Angeles, and July 2 they headlined the Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland.

SURPRISE BRATMOBILE SHOW AT ZEBULON !!! pic.twitter.com/C4bOG6GHNF — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) June 29, 2023

The Bratmobile’s appearance at Zeublon last week was unannounced and the gig served as a “warmup” of sorts for their set at Mosswood. Also the band ran through an set that featured classics and covers, like a rendition of The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.” For that song, Bratmobile were joined onstage by rock band The Linda Lindas.

The Linda Lindas joined Bratmobile onstage for Mosswood as well, where the band delivered an almost identical set to the one at Zeublon. including the high energy cover of “Cherry Bomb.”

never thought i’d get to hear one of my most favorite songs played live but today i got the chance when bratmobile and rose melberg played tiger trap’s supreme nothing at the mosswood meltdown festival !!! pic.twitter.com/E9OU2U3Rg0 — Raquel Namuche Pacheco (@raquelnamuche) July 3, 2023

Another highlight from the performances was when Melberg took the microphone to sing Tiger Trap’s 1993 song, “Supreme Nothing.” Tiger Trap’s first release in 1992 was a split seven inch with Bratmobile.

The shows marked the first time Bratmobile have played live since 2002 and earlier this year, the band was featured on the Netflix show That ‘90s Show, where one of the show’s characters sports a Bratmobile poster on their wall.