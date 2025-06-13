Bratmobile Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui June 13th, 2025 - 12:16 AM

The feminist punk band, Bratmobile, have announced that they will be going on tour this summer. Their tour will begin on July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Their tour goes until Aug. 23 in Olympia, Washington. Tickets for the tour are already available for purchasing. The band promoted political power for women, and inspired many people during their time. After taking a bit of a break, the band reunited after 20 years in 2023 at the Mosswood Meltdown for a headline performance. Since their performance, they sparked a resurgence of critical acclaim and fan support, which led them towards appearing in more public performances and also resulting in them going back on tour. Since the band had appeared at the Mosswood Meltdown in 2023, they have also performed at Pitchfork Music Festival, Punk Rock Bowling and more.

The band consists of singer Allison Wolfe, drummer Molly Neuman, guitarist Rose Melberg, Audrey Marrs on keys and bassist Marty Key. Even though it has taken the band about 20 years to go back to their music roots, their messages towards the political climate will help generations and generations of people. Their shows are meant for all ages, so they are able to spread this sort of information and awareness out to people who are still young enough to not really understand the reality of the world. They made these feminist songs for their own time, but there is still a need to spread the message they were spreading 20 years ago.

Bratmobile North American Tour:

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco with Death Valley Girls and Trap Girl

07/20 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown

08/21 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre with PISS and Necking

08/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall with Roselit Bone and All Girl Summer Fun Band

08/23 – Olympia, WA – South Sound Block Party with Team Dresch and more