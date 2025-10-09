Gene Simmons of Kiss Hospitalized After Car Crash

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 9th, 2025 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

Gene Simmons, bassist and vocalist for KISS, has been hospitalized after a car crash. NBC4 Los Angeles was the first to report Simmons’ accident on Tuesday. Thankfully, the musician is recovering.

Simmons’ wife Shannon Tweed let NBC4 know that the rocker was recovering at home, while a rep for KISS told Billboard on Wednesday, October 8th, that Simmons is “already back to work.”

Simmons sent a message to fans through his social media account on X, where he thanked everyone for “the kind wishes” and assured fans, saying, “I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us [who are] horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

According to the NBC4 report, the crash was reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department just before 1 p.m. PT when Simmons’ Lincoln Navigator reportedly crashed into a parked car on Pacific Coast Highway. He told deputies on the scene that he had either fainted or passed out before the crash, according to the L.A. Sheriff.