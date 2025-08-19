FKA Twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow For September 2025 Release

Home News Trent Tournour August 19th, 2025 - 9:22 PM

UK based dance pop star FKA Twigs is riding high following the release of her hit album Eusexua. The 2025 album was full of Y2K bangers and lit up the internet in the early months of the year and evidently, to celebrate the monumental success of the album she is releasing another right behind it.

Twigs has been releasing post album singles for several months now, with many fans speculating that Eusexua was getting a deluxe edition. Instead, it would seem that Twigs is gearing up to put out an album full of entirely new material, albeit with much of the same aesthetic and sonic qualities which made Eusexua so successful.

According to Stereogum, the new album is titled Eusexua Afterglow although little else is known about it. It was formally announced onstage at the last stop of the Eusexia European tour in the Netherlands. Specifically, Twigs said “New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month.” It remains unclear exactly what this baby will look like but if it’s sibling to a record as gratifying and immediate as Eusexua it’s certainly worth keeping an eye out for. One can just hope this project sees the light of day sooner rather than later.