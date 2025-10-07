Slothrust Share Sleek New Single & Video “Midnight Slay”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 7th, 2025 - 11:06 AM

Slothrust have dropped a new single and video, “Midnight Slay,” which leads their latest EP, Wildcard. The track shows why the duo of Leah Wellbaum and Will Gorin continues to stand out in the indie rock world, blending sharp musicianship with a sense of mischief that keeps listeners hooked from the start.

“Midnight Slay” slides in with a smooth groove before bursting into one of Wellbaum’s fiery guitar moments, full of riffs that spiral around a chorus designed to stay in your head. Her vocals carry confidence and charm, giving the song both grit and allure. Gorin’s drumming provides the pulse that drives it all forward, creating amazing explosive energy. Together they turn the track into something that feels hypnotic but also ready to erupt at any moment.

The video adds to the atmosphere, leaning into striking visuals that are stylish yet slightly off center. It plays with imagery that matches the song’s sly tone, combining flashes of humor with an undercurrent of tension. The result feels like a midnight dream where everything is just a little strange, yet completely magnetic.

As the centerpiece of Wildcard, the song captures what Slothrust do best. Made with producer and pianist Willy Beaman, the EP is full of playful energy meant to make people move, laugh and embrace their quirks. “Midnight Slay” shows the band in full command of their creativity, turning unpredictability into pure entertainment.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer