Slothrust Share Bold New Single & Video “Wildcard”

Juliet Paiz August 11th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Slothrust just dropped their new single and video called “Wildcard,” and it’s a powerful, catchy rock song. The band, made up of singer and guitarist Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin, blends strong beats with Leah’s smooth, almost whispering vocals. She sings, “Sometimes I feel like a wildcard,” and the song builds up to a big, exciting guitar moment with a choir repeating the title, giving it a dramatic feel.

The song feels wild and a bit unpredictable. The band says it’s a fun summer track that encourages everyone to embrace the strange and unexpected parts of life, but without going too crazy. The music shifts between simple and loud, creating a mix that grabs your attention from start to finish.

The video fits the song’s vibe perfectly. It’s full of bold, fun visuals that show Leah performing with energy and also some quirky scenes that keep things interesting. It matches the song’s mix of serious and playful really well.

After their 2023 album I Promise, where they put a new spin on songs like Ginuwine’s “Pony,” Slothrust is back with a fresh sound that feels confident and exciting. “Wildcard” shows they’re ready to take risks and keep their music fresh and unpredictable.

Whether you’ve listened to them before or not, “Wildcard” is a great song to put on when you want to let go a little and enjoy something different.

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer