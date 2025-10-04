The Bloody Beetroots Teams Up With Grabbitz For New Single & Video “I’m Not Holy”

Home News Leila Franco October 4th, 2025 - 3:26 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The Bloody Beetroots, the long-running musical project of songwriter and producer Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, has released a new single and accompanying music video, “I’m Not Holy.” The track is from Rifo’s new album FOREVER PART ONE, an eight-song album marking twenty years of The Bloody Beetroots’ fusion of punk and electronic sounds.

“I’m Not Holy” stands out as one of the more reflective tracks on the record. Blending drum and bass rhythms with alt-rock textures, the song is a melodic side of Rifo’s sound. Genre-bending singer and producer Grabbitz is also featured on the track and delivers standout vocals with added harmonies. Known for his work with artists like Deadmau5 and Zedd, Grabbitz’s contribution gives the song a balance of intensity and introspection. Grabbitz said about the collaboration, “It’s an honor to work with an artist who helped lay the foundation of blending bass music and rock.”

The accompanying video really imagines the song’s otherworldly qualities. Moving between real-world scenes and cosmic imagery, it visualizes the idea that music and this song exist beyond physical boundaries. Scenes shift between a man and a woman in everyday life and visuals of the outside universe, visualizing a plane where sound and spirit intersect. Rifo explains, “I’m Not Holy” is his “softer side before the morning coffee…Grabbitz nailed the harmonies and gave it real lyrical depth.”

“I’m Not Holy” follows a series of singles from FOREVER PART ONE, including “This Is Blood” featuring N8NOFACE and Teddy Killerz, “KILLING PUNK” with Bob Vylan, “NUMB” featuring Tokky Horror and “CLEVER” with PENGSHUi. Together, these releases just go to show Rifo’s ability to fuse punk energy with electronic experimentation.