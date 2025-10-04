Greensky Bluegrass Reimagines “In Control” with Lindsay Lou and Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 4th, 2025 - 1:19 PM

Greensky Bluegrass is marking their 25th anniversary by releasing a new album called XXV. This album highlights their strong history and ongoing growth in bluegrass music. It’s coming out on October 31 through Big Blue Zoo Records/Thirty Tigers, which is the same date they originally formed as a band. The album features noteworthy artists who have been important to them over the years, including Sam Bush, Billy Strings Nathaniel Rateliff and Lindsay Lou. The album includes a new version of the classic song “In Control,” with Lindsay Lou helping to make it feel fresh and exciting.

Mandolin player Paul Hoffman mentions that fans already love this song, and Lou’s beautiful singing adds even more emotion to it. Her work fits well with their music style, showing how the band can bring new ideas into bluegrass while respecting its roots. Anders Beck, the dobro player, says that the album celebrates the band’s history by giving new life to some of their best-loved songs. XXV includes a reworked mix of their popular tracks, offering fans both nostalgia and something fresh. This release not only looks back at what they’ve done but also hints at what’s next as they keep exploring new musical ideas.

Starting with a spontaneous show in 2000 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Greensky Bluegrass has become famous for their lively performances and genuine style. The band tours constantly and will delight fans with special anniversary shows at the Wings Event Center in their hometown, along with various headline events and festivals across North America. This milestone comes soon after their 20th show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, strengthening their position as a key player in progressive bluegrass. Over time, the band’s dedication to true storytelling through music has won them loyal fans. Fans are excited for XXV to come out, ready to celebrate both the band’s past achievements and its bright future.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS TOUR DATES

October 3- Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

October 4- Aiken, SC – Southern Strings Festival

October 5 – Oxford, MS – Lyric Oxford

October 7 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Bama Theatre

October 9- Eureka Springs, AR – Hillberry Music Festival

October 10- St. Louis, MO – Pageant

October 11- St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Aurora Pavilion

October 29- Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

October 30- Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 31- Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

November 1- Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

November 4 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

November 6- Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center

November 7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

November 8 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

November 9 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE

November 12- Cocoa, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park

November 13 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

November 14 – Jupiter, FL – The Abacoa Amphitheater

November 15 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

December 11-15 – Puerto Morelos, QR – Strings & Sol with JJ Grey And Mofro

