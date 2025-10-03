Future Ruins Festival Canceled Due To “A Number Of Logistical Challenges & Complications”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 3rd, 2025 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Future Ruins Festival has been cancelled. The festival announced just a few hours ago that the upcoming performances will no longer take place. They cited “a number of logistical challenges and complications” as the reason for cancellation.

The Future Ruins Festival is a Nine Inch Nails film-music festival which was originally set for November 8th in Los Angeles. The original lineup included stars such as Oscar winners Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, John Carpenter, Danny Elfman and other acclaimed film composers.

In an Instagram post, the official account posted the following statement: “Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year. The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate. Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information.”

The comments under the post have been turned off. More information on refunding and specifics on the cancellation may be released soon.