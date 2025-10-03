Blue Oyster Cult Share Statement Following Use Of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” In President Trump’s New AI-Generated Video

Home News Skyy Rincon October 3rd, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Classic rockers Blue Öyster Cult have issued a statement on their Facebook page regarding President Donald Trump’s use of their 1976 hit “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” in a recently posted video. Trump published the AI-generated visual on his Truth Social page on the evening of October 2.

The video in question depicts a dark and stormy night on Capitol Hill with the President and Vice President “performing” the song alongside a group of hooded skeleton figures. The lyrics have been modified to parody the track, proclaiming that Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought “is the reaper” in place of the titular phrase “don’t fear the reaper.”

The band has since addressed the situation with a brief social media post explaining that they were not contacted or notified in advance about the song’s use in the video. They also went on to note that they do not own the copyright to the song, clarifying that Sony Music holds 100 percent of the decision-making power with regards to whether its use is approved or declined.

“Let’s clarify a few things: Blue Oyster Cult was not contacted or notified in advance. The copyright in the song (Don’t Fear) The Reaper is 100% owned by Sony Music. Blue Oyster Cult has no legal right to either authorize or withhold usage which is 100% controlled by Sony Music,” the band wrote on their Facebook post.