Atlas Genius Cancels Forthcoming U.S. Tour Dates Due To Visa Delays

Alt-rock band Atlas Genius has sadly had to cancel their upcoming U.S. tour dates. The reason for this was due to visa processing delays, according to the band’s recent Instagram post.

The band’s post says, “Hey friends, we’re so sorry to share that our upcoming US tour can’t go ahead as planned. A few of us received visa approval today, but others are still processing with no clear timeline. Without the whole band, we can’t make the tour happen. While it’s disappointing, we’re staying positive and working on new dates for the new year. We can’t wait to come back and play for you soon. Thanks so much for your patience and support.” They mention that their fans can ask for refunds at the point of purchase.

Atlas Genius is following a line of artists who have had to cancel or change their plans this year due to visa issues. This past April, FKA Twigs had to cancel her Coachella performance and North American tour dates. The Sounds’ Maja Ivarsson was unable to attend the Just Like Heaven festival in May. Dessa had to rearrange her tour when guests 29:11 had their visas denied in July. Cat Stevens has recently had to postpone his North American tour dates which were scheduled for this month. While Atlas Genius isn’t the only artist to have this problem, this highlights a large problem that affects international artists.

The band is working on new dates for their North American fans to see them. Fans should continue to check Atlas Genius’ Instagram for more updates.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang