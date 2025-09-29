Vinyl Me, Please Relaunches And Gives Credits For Missed Services

Home News Rhett Kaya September 29th, 2025 - 8:28 PM

Vinyl subscription service Vinyl Me, Please, has officially relaunched and is offering credits to previous subscribers who missed out on orders due to the company’s “ghosting.” The company, self-proclaimed as “The Best Damn Record Club,” entered a period of liquidation earlier in the year. According to NME.com , the Denver-based subscription club was issued various complaints from consumers who failed to receive their paid-for monthly vinyl LP. In June of this year, Vinyl Me, Please, was acquired by VNYL Inc. through an intense bidding war.

“They went into a bankruptcy situation in which they found different parties to come in and bid on taking over the business,” new CEO Nick Alt tells Variety . “The other parties were not as interested in the continuity of the service, but we were the ones that were basically saying, ‘Hey, this brand still has a lot of goodwill and a lot of great, engaged customers.’”

“And for us, we saw it as an opportunity to jump in and fix and clean up a lot of the shortcomings that have been pushed onto customers.” Alt continues, “Over the last year, there’s a lot of people that have bought records that haven’t received them. And so with us jumping in, we’re gonna start fixing that. We’ve already started fixing that, but we really will dig in, in the weeks ahead.