Vinyl Me, Please To Liquidate Following Claims Of Unfulfilled Orders & Ghosting Customers

According to nme.com, it seems that Vinyl Me, Please might be going into liquidation, as complaints from customer that they have been allegedly “ghosted” by the company and orders have gone unfulfilled. Reports of the Denver-based company were first shared by the Denver Post, which highlighted how several customers had filed complaints against Vinyl Me, Please (VMP.)

These complaints included accusations of paid orders not being sent out, questions and enquiries being ignored and requests for refunds not being acknowledged. According to the report, one subscriber named Stewart Eastham claimed he is still owed over $1,000 by the company due to missing pre-orders and membership fees.

Eastham told the outlet it was “especially disheartening” as he has had a membership for over a decade. “They’re still charging for memberships that promise new releases. There has been zero communication and no response from customer support for over a month now.”

While there has been little communication from the company itself about the customer complaints, one person on Reddit did share a notice from April 9, which was shared by the agent of VMP’s apparent liquidation company Vinyl Liquidation, LLC (via DJ Mag.) This advised those putting forward complaints to submit a proof of claim in order if they request a refund.

Also on the platform, another user shared an email update they got from MVP, which apologized for the “ongoing service hiccups” and said that the issues stemmed from a “restructuring process.” It also added that missing orders from April will be sent out next month.

Meanwhile, another Redditor noticed that an email from the company had been signed off by a Vinyl Liquidation LLC staff member, leading to more speculation that the company could be facing liquidation. As highlighted by both DJ Mag and RA, VMP launched in 2012 and subscriptions started at around $44 per month. The pressing plant VMP has reportedly been at the centre of a lawsuit and this may be contributing to the company’s current issues.