Vinyl Me, Please Announces Relaunch After Acquisition

After months of uncertainty and frustration among subscribers, record club Vinyl Me, Please is expected to make a comeback for the better under new leadership. The company is relaunching under new ownership following a difficult time that saw it move toward liquidation earlier this year. VNYL Inc., which successfully acquired the brand following a post-bankruptcy bidding war, has announced its intention to restore the service.

Pitchfork reported that the company aims to address lingering concerns, particularly a backlog of unfulfilled orders that left customers disappointed. “Our philosophy is simple: not every collector is the same,” Nick Alt, the newly appointed CEO, said in an official press release.

“Some customers want a Blue Note Anthology box set. Others are counting the days until the new Reneé Rapp LP drops. We’re building different clubs to serve different types of listeners—with pricing and curation that actually match their needs.”

Alt further promised to reestablish the brand as “the ‘Best Damn Record Club,’” signaling a return to the core values that originally won the company a loyal following.

The new regime will integrate Vinyl Me, Please with VNYL Inc.’s existing brands, including VinylBox, to focus on delivering high-quality audio experiences.

Emily Muhoberac, the company’s new president and a direct-to-consumer executive, mentioned her commitment to customer care during the relaunch.

“Vinyl customers deserve a white glove experience and that’s far from what they’ve gotten recently. We intend to do that by getting back to the fundamentals of VMP with a great customer experience.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Alt discussed the frustrations of longtime customers and said, “I think a lot of these customers haven’t heard anything for many weeks or maybe even months, and even if they did hear something, it might have been an AI chat bot.” He added, “If I was in that situation, I’d be pissed off too. I’d be so furious. And so I think what you’ll notice is us taking a very different approach to the customer service element and just the humanity of dealing with these customers and not feeding them into kind of a weird customer service funnel.”

The revamped Vinyl Me, Please plans to use VNYL’s technology to anticipate demand more accurately by analyzing streaming and record sales data. This data-driven strategy is intended to streamline production decisions and tailor releases to diverse listening preferences.