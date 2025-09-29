Sumerian Comics Announce New Graphic Novel Axl Rose: Appetite For Destruction

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2025 - 5:34 PM

Today, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has teamed up with Sumerian to launch a brand-new multi-volume graphic novel series, Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction. Pre-orders are now live exclusively here. “Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy. Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn’t just attitude, it’s survival,” said Nathan Yocum, Sumerian Comics Co-Founder and series co-creator. “It’s Axl like you’ve never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity’s future.”

“Primary Wave is thrilled to have a partnership with Axl and to extend his legacy into a bold new medium,” said Bart Saunt, SVP Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave. “This graphic novel creates a new IP centered on Axl’s iconic presence and uncompromising spirit, and provides a foundation for a larger narrative that will extend well beyond the page.”

Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Rose, who is a half-human and half-robot living on the fringes and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer. When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Rose‘s search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, which is one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.

Sumerian Comics, founded in 2020 by Nathan Yocum and Ryan Swanson, is an American publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee. Formerly known as Behemoth Comics, the company sells over 500,000 comics annually and ranked 8th in total market share in 2021.