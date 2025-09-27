Purity Ring Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “The Long Night”

Home News Leila Franco September 27th, 2025 - 1:57 PM

Purity Ring has shared an otherworldly music video for their song, “the long night.” Directed by Grant Spanier, the music video perfectly captures the duo’s blend of glowing electronics and intimate performances. The video itself also serves as a preview for the band’s upcoming tour, full of shifting imagery and dreamy lightscapes.

The video unfolds slowly with moody pacing that introduces the synths and tones of this dreamlike song. The delicate vocal delivery on this track is a defining sound of Purity Ring and draws listeners in with lyrics about transformation. Lyrics like “I’ve been blacking out but I will come back changed,” ground the song in a place that feels hopeful. A reminder for the duo’s fans that even in moments of pain, change is always possible.

Lighting plays a big role throughout the music video, with contrasts between darkness and radiance bringing more attention to the song’s kind of nocturnal atmosphere. Spanier overlaps colors and movement to create an almost kaleidoscopic effect. Which in turn pulls viewers into a surreal dreamscape that will mirror the visuals for the upcoming tour.

While Purity Ring have often leaned into body horror imagery with their visuals, “the long night” is a shift toward a more fantastical feeling in their music. Here, the focus is less on the physical and more on a dreamy world where boundaries between sound and vision blur.