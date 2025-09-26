Syd Shares Anthemic New Single “GMFU”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 26th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Grammy award-winning multi-hyphenate Syd has returned with another new single, this time in the form of the anthemic “GMFU.” The track serves as a follow up to “Die For This” which arrived back in July.

The single features Raphael Saadiq on bass and production from Rodney Jerkins who has worked with a multitude of artists including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, SZA, Justin Bieber and many more. Syd herself reflects the same collaborative spirit having previously earned a Grammy for her work co-writing Renaissance‘s “Plastic Off The Sofa” along with her own band The Internet’s critically acclaimed Ego Death record that was nominated for the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Syd has also worked alongside the likes of Zayn, Kehlani, Disclosure, Kelly Rowland and Lil Uzi Vert.

Billie Eilish invited Syd as a special guest on tour in the UK over the summer and now she will be joining Renee Rapp for a handful of fall U.S. dates. The next scheduled show is set for September 27 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights. The trek will also see them stop off at Madison Square Garden on September 29 in New York City, TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on October 2, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on October 6, Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on October 8, The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 10, Theater Of The Clouds in Portland, Oregon on October 13 and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California on October 15. The final show is set for October 17 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat