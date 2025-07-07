Syd Returns With Fresh New Single “Die For This”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

Today, Syd has unveiled her first new song in over 3 years, “Die For This,” which is out now through Free Lunch/Warner Records. The song premiered today as BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show as the “Hottest Record in the World.” As she heads out on the road with Billie Eilish this summer, Syd wanted to just give a peek into her process.

Playing with tempo and continuing to push R&B forward, the artist delivers something new but distinctly Syd, which is a sound that is increasingly being used by others in her lane. All good, flattered and just a fun one for summer. On “Die For This,” Syd crushes hard. Since the release of her 2017 solo debut, Fin, Syd has remained a major cultural force.

She followed the album up with Hive Mind, the critically acclaimed fourth album from her Grammy-nominated band THE INTERNET, earned a Grammy win for co-writing Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa” from Renaissance and collaborated with artists like Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Disclosure and Kelly Rowland.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat