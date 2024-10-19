The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Joins Abstract Crimewave On New Music Video “The Longest Night”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 19th, 2024 - 9:51 PM

Following the October 4th release of their new full-length studio album The Longest Night, Sweden’s Abstract Crimewave – Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund – has releases the official music video for the album’s psyche-tinged title track “The Longest Night” featuring Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

“The Longest Night” is a haunting yet captivating track that blends dark, atmospheric electronic elements with the raw intensity of post-punk. The song opens with a pulsating bassline, layered with ambient synth textures that create a brooding and immersive soundscape. Chrissie Hynde’s distinctive voice cuts through the mix, offering a melodic yet melancholic vocal delivery that enhances the song’s moody tone.

The lyrics explore themes of isolation, longing, and existential reflection, as the protagonist grapples with feelings of uncertainty and loss during a seemingly endless night. Hynde’s vocals carry a sense of vulnerability, balancing the icy electronic backdrop with warmth and emotion. The song’s structure builds gradually, adding rhythmic complexities with sparse, echoing percussion that mirrors the song’s tension and growing intensity.

Abstract Crimewave’s production employs a minimalist approach, allowing Hynde’s vocals to shine while maintaining an air of mystery and emotional weight. The track culminates in a powerful crescendo of layered synths and vocals, making “The Longest Night” a compelling fusion of electronic music and rock. It leaves listeners with a lingering sense of introspection, perfectly capturing the ambiance of a night that feels like it could stretch on forever.

The music video for “The Longest Night” captures the song’s dark and moody atmosphere through a visually striking, cinematic style. The video opens with a desolate cityscape at twilight, bathed in cool, dim lighting with long shadows stretching across empty streets. The camera slowly pans through this urban environment, giving a sense of isolation and emptiness, perfectly mirroring the song’s themes of loneliness and existential reflection.

As Chrissie Hynde’s vocals begin, the scene shifts to her walking through these abandoned streets, her silhouette framed by neon lights and flickering street lamps. She moves with a quiet confidence, yet her expression hints at inner turmoil. The visual palette alternates between muted colors and sharp contrasts of light and dark, enhancing the mysterious, almost dreamlike quality of the video.